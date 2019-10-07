Pay your dues, it's the right thing to do, The Kiffness tells the SABC
In a Facebook post, The Kiffness' David Scott said that he paid his TV licence, even though he didn't watch the SABC, and was now calling on the broadcaster to return the favour by paying royalty licenses.
JOHANNESBURG - Music group The Kiffness has called on the SABC not to spend the R2.1 billion cash injection from government in one go but instead to pay its debts which include R250 million in royalty licenses.
The call was made in an open letter posted on Facebook on Sunday, the day before government was set to transfer the R2.1 billion to the struggling national broadcaster. The cash injection is part of a larger R3.1 billion bailout from government announced last week, with the balance only being given once the SABC had met all the conditions that government had set.
In a Facebook post, The Kiffness' David Scott said that he paid his TV licence, even though he didn't watch the SABC, and was now calling on the broadcaster to return the favour by paying royalty licenses.
"You can’t use 'we’re broke' as an excuse, you literally have R2,1 billion now. Private stations do it. Restaurants do it. So should you. To quote you, 'It’s the right thing to do'. Look at it this way - R250 million is a mere 10% of your bailout budget, a tithe if you will. But to us musicians, it is our bread & butter."
The message was a follow up to one posted on the same platform in August, where Scott said that he would refuse to let the SABC play any of his group's music until they "start paying artists what’s owed to them".
In the post, Scott said that after becoming a member of the association that was in charge of paying royalties to artists, the South African Music Performance Rights Association (Sampra), he was surprised to find that Sampra owed him R60,000 for his music over a number of years and was shocked to find that the SABC had not paid Sampra.
"Unsurprisingly, it’s because the SABC have never paid Sampra. It’s illegal, but they either think they’re above the law or they simply just don’t care (or both)," Scott said in the Facebook post.
In his post on Sunday, Scott asked the public and advertisers if they were happy to support an organisation that was not paying artists like it was supposed to. He then urged the public and the advertisers to move away from the SABC until they changed their ways.
Scott also urged musicians to stop sending their music to the SABC until "they've paid their dues".
On Monday, Scott said that he had decided to start a petition to force the SABC to pay the R250 million it owed to musicians with immediate effect.
More in Lifestyle
-
Sir Elton John's mother tried to stop civil partnership
-
Kim Kardashian West christens her children in Armenia
-
Ficksburg ready to showcase local talent at Cherry Film Festival
-
Trio win medicine Nobel for work on how cells adapt to oxygen
-
French director backs Hong Kong pro-democracy protests
-
Miley Cyrus slams critics for saying she's moving 'too quickly' from Hemsworth
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.