Outa battle to have Dudu Myeni declared a delinquent director heads to court

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is on Monday taking its fight to have former South African Airways (SAA) chair Dudu Myeni declared a delinquent director to the High Court in Pretoria.

The organisation said Myeni’s conduct during her tenure from December 2012 to October 2017 put the organisation under distress, losing billions under her leadership.

The legal action has been brought by Outa and the South African Pilots Association.

In March 2017, Outa and the pilots association filed an application to have Myeni declared a delinquent director to prevent her from acting as a director or serve on any board of a company for up to seven years.

Myeni has been dropped by two lawyers since the legal battle was launched.

Outa’s Wayne Duvenage said: “She is without attorneys. We believe she’s aiming for a postponement of some sort.”

Duvenage said SAA’s demise was largely attributed to the period under Myeni’s governance: “We want her to be held accountable.”

The trial has been set down for three weeks with Myeni and other witnesses expected to be cross-examined.