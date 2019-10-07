View all in Latest
Numsa heads to Labour Court over planned Air Chefs strike

Numsa wants its members to strike over the withdrawal of anniversary bonuses by management.

FILE: Flights that may be affected are SAA, SA Express, SA Airlink, Mango and Swiss Airlines. Picture: South African Airways.
FILE: Flights that may be affected are SAA, SA Express, SA Airlink, Mango and Swiss Airlines. Picture: South African Airways.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said it would approach the Labour Court on Monday in order to prevent Air Chefs from interdicting its planned strike.

Numsa wanted its members to strike over the withdrawal of anniversary bonuses by management.

The union's spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said to date, no employee has received it and they were demanding the company pay because it is part of their benefits of employment.

Flights that may be affected are SAA, SA Express, SA Airlink, Mango and Swiss Airlines.

Hlubi-Majola said they would not back down until their demands were met.

"Instead of engaging with us, they rushed to court in order to silence our members. We'll do everything in our power to ensure workers are able to exercise their right to strike. Aluta continua!”

