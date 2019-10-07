NMU student arrested for roommate's murder

The incident occurred at their off-campus accommodation on Saturday night.

CAPE TOWN - A 19-year-old Nelson Mandela University student has been arrested for the murder of his roommate after a fight broke out between the two.

The clash occurred at their off-campus accommodation on Saturday night.

Two other students died in separate incidents over the weekend.

The Student Representative's Council's Amanda Ngwenya said that a memorial service for the students was being organised.

"The mood is foul because we've lost three students and that's never happened, that NUM loses three students in less than 24 hours."

The university is providing counselling.