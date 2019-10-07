'Most candidates who passed the surgeon exams are candidates of colour'
Dr Flavia Sekubuge says they are conducting investigations to find out why 31 would-be surgeons failed the exam.
The Colleges of Medicine of South Africa (CMSA) Dr Flavia Sekubuge says they will not reduce their standards in the single exit exam for would-be surgeons.
Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Sekubuge says dropping the standards and let out subpar specialists would endanger the public.
CMSA launched an investigation to out why would-be surgeons across five universities failed a standard final examination.
All of the candidates from the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), University of Cape Town (UCT), University of Pretoria, Walter Sisulu University and University of the Free State failed the exam.
Only candidates from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University and Stellenbosch University passed.
What is interesting in this exam is that most of the candidates who passed are candidates of colour and they come from the historically disadvantaged universities.Dr Flavia Sekubuge, President - Colleges of Medicine of South Africa
Are we seeing a bridging of the disparities? As you would know that not all training platforms or universities are equal.Dr Flavia Sekubuge, President - Colleges of Medicine of South Africa
Sekubuge says they are currently in Limpopo conducting listening sessions.
We are conducting listening tours as the Colleges of Medicine and what is clear is that the registrar is saying what we do each and every single day is not preparing us for exams.Dr Flavia Sekubuge, President - Colleges of Medicine of South Africa
Somehow we need to make sure that the service delivery does not overwhelm and give a chance to our registrar to study and to have time to prepare for the exam.Dr Flavia Sekubuge, President - Colleges of Medicine of South Africa
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Most candidates who passed the surgeon exams are candidates of colour'
