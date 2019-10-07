Mauritius' prime minister dissolves Parliament, calls general election
The country is one of Africa’s most stable nations and holds elections every five years, with the last one in 2014.
PORT LOUIS - Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth dissolved Parliament on Sunday and said the Indian Ocean island would hold a general election on the 7th of November 2019.
The country, a popular tourist destination and one of Africa’s most stable nations, holds elections every five years, with the last one in 2014.
By law, the country has between 30 and 150 days to organise elections after the prime minister dissolves Parliament.
“I have advised the president of the republic to dissolve Parliament and to issue the writ for general elections,” he said in a video statement, adding that voting would take place next month.
Jugnauth, 57, who is also finance minister will seek another term as leader of the Mouvement Socialiste Militant (MSM). He has served as prime minister since 2017 when he took over from his father, Anerood Jugnauth.
Popular in Africa
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: South Africa’s future lies in Africa
-
Zimbabwe raises petrol prices by more than 25%
-
Striking Zim doctors ordered to report for duty today
-
Eight killed, 18 wounded in Rwanda attack
-
JERRY MATEBESI: Former President Mugabe was 90% correct and 10% wrong
-
Around 20 killed in latest wave of Burkina Faso violence
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.