Mauritius' prime minister dissolves Parliament, calls general election

PORT LOUIS - Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth dissolved Parliament on Sunday and said the Indian Ocean island would hold a general election on the 7th of November 2019.

The country, a popular tourist destination and one of Africa’s most stable nations, holds elections every five years, with the last one in 2014.

By law, the country has between 30 and 150 days to organise elections after the prime minister dissolves Parliament.

“I have advised the president of the republic to dissolve Parliament and to issue the writ for general elections,” he said in a video statement, adding that voting would take place next month.

Jugnauth, 57, who is also finance minister will seek another term as leader of the Mouvement Socialiste Militant (MSM). He has served as prime minister since 2017 when he took over from his father, Anerood Jugnauth.