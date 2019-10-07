Matshela Koko apologises to Mantashe's daughter over bribery claims
'I apologise to Ms Mawela for any harm to her reputation suffered as a result of these allegations,' he said.
CAPE TOWN - Former acting Eskom CEO Matshela Koko on Monday apologised to the daughter of ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe for having made allegations against her in 2017 over shady business deals with Eskom officials.
In a series of tweets, Koko said during disciplinary proceedings at Eskom in November 2017, he stated that Nombasa Mawela had been on a retainer for 24 months, from Hlakudi Translations, and had received money from corrupt payments made to that entity.
Koko continued by saying that at the time, he believed Mawela received money as a bribe but added he now knew that it was not true.
In November 2017 during disciplinary proceedings at Eskom I stated that Nombasa Mawela had been on a retainer for 24 months from Hlakudi Translations and had received money from corrupt payments made to that entity— Engineer Matšhela Koko (@koko_matshela) October 6, 2019
On 30 November and 1 December 2017 I shared links on Twitter to news articles reporting on the disciplinary proceedings. The articles suggested that Ms Mawela was the beneficiary of corruption at Eskom's Kusile Plant.— Engineer Matšhela Koko (@koko_matshela) October 6, 2019
“I apologise to Ms Mawela for any harm to her reputation suffered as a result of these allegations,” he added.
Mawela lodged a R500,000 defamation lawsuit against Koko in 2018 over the claims he made.
I apologise to Ms Mawela for any harm to her reputation suffered as a result of these allegations— Engineer Matšhela Koko (@koko_matshela) October 6, 2019
According to reports, he suggested that she received almost R1 million in bribes from a company owned by France Hlakudi, who is the former Eskom contracts manager.
