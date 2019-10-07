Kim Kardashian West christens her children in Armenia

Kardashian's Armenian ancestors on her father's side emigrated to the United States from an area that now lies in Turkey.

ECHMIADZIN, Armenia - US reality television star Kim Kardashian West baptised her children on Monday during a visit to her ancestral homeland Armenia.

Kardashian wore a tight-fitting beige dress and stopped to take pouting selfies with local fans as she left Holy Echmiadzin, the Caucasus nation's main cathedral.

She was accompanied by her four children - aged four months to six years - and sister Kourtney Kardashian, according to an AFP photographer. Her husband, rapper Kanye West, was not present.

The visit was the star's first to the nation since a 2015 trip marking the centenary of mass killings of Armenians that saw her husband give a chaotic, impromptu concert in capital Yerevan.

Armenia says an estimated 1.5 million ethnic Armenians were killed by Ottoman forces in what it calls a genocide - a term rejected by Turkey, which puts the death toll at 500,000, blaming it on World War I raging at the time and starvation.

Kardashian is due to give a speech on Tuesday at the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT), which is being held in Armenia.



WCIT is organised by the World Information Technology & Services Alliance, a consortium of ICT associations from 83 countries, representing 90% of the industry, according to the congress's website.

Kardashian's Armenian ancestors on her father's side emigrated to the United States from an area that now lies in Turkey.

Armenia was the first country in the world to adopt Christianity as an official religion, in the fourth century.