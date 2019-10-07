Kim Kardashian West christens her children in Armenia
Kardashian's Armenian ancestors on her father's side emigrated to the United States from an area that now lies in Turkey.
ECHMIADZIN, Armenia - US reality television star Kim Kardashian West baptised her children on Monday during a visit to her ancestral homeland Armenia.
Kardashian wore a tight-fitting beige dress and stopped to take pouting selfies with local fans as she left Holy Echmiadzin, the Caucasus nation's main cathedral.
She was accompanied by her four children - aged four months to six years - and sister Kourtney Kardashian, according to an AFP photographer. Her husband, rapper Kanye West, was not present.
The visit was the star's first to the nation since a 2015 trip marking the centenary of mass killings of Armenians that saw her husband give a chaotic, impromptu concert in capital Yerevan.
Armenia says an estimated 1.5 million ethnic Armenians were killed by Ottoman forces in what it calls a genocide - a term rejected by Turkey, which puts the death toll at 500,000, blaming it on World War I raging at the time and starvation.
Kardashian is due to give a speech on Tuesday at the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT), which is being held in Armenia.
WCIT is organised by the World Information Technology & Services Alliance, a consortium of ICT associations from 83 countries, representing 90% of the industry, according to the congress's website.
Armenia was the first country in the world to adopt Christianity as an official religion, in the fourth century.
