Kempson takes positives but stressed over missed opportunities

The Southern Kings lost 20-31 to Irish Munster in a tough PRO14 round two clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

CAPE TOWN - Southern Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson took many positives but stressed about missed opportunities on their second defeat on Saturday.

The Kings lost 20-31 to Irish Munster in a tough PRO14 round two clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

"Again, missed opportunities. We had two opportunities in the first half. I won't say we panicked but we didn't convert. I feel like we had great opportunities in the second half, we started very well with driving mauls and the three penalties.

"They had three consecutive penalties which for me, in anyone's language, it's a yellow card but we weren't given that advantage. I think the South African officials who were on this game were poor. It wasn't a try but yet they awarded it, as you can see in the replay. I think it's inappropriate at this level of the competition that you can have such officials. I think the referee was absolutely fine but we can't have a try that is short at the line being awarded and having an assistant referee not assisting in what we are trying to achieve."

Southern Kings will face Ulster next in a PRO14 round three clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.