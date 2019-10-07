DA 'factional warfare' prompts IRR to 'save' SA opposition parties

The institute said it was, in fact, its job to 'interfere' in the affairs of business, government, and political parties 'all the time to win their support for policies that will ensure South Africa’s success and the prosperity of all its people'.

JOHANNESBURG – The Institute of Race Relations (IRR) on Monday launched its #SaveTheOpposition campaign, which the think tank said was in response to the “dire state of opposition politics in South Africa”. But, interestingly the campaign seemed focused only on the Democratic Alliance (DA) following recent infighting within the official opposition party that had spilled into the public domain.

The IRR’s campaign also followed a controversial opinion piece last week by its campaign's coordinator and analyst, Hermann Pretorius, in which he called for DA leader Mmusi Maimane to resign and for Western Cape Premier Alan Winde to succeed him to “return the party to a trajectory of growth”.

Maimane recently faced criticism over allegations that he had declared a house worth almost R4 million as one of his assets and drove a car donated by Steinhoff's Markus Jooste. He was cleared of any wrongdoing by the DA’s financial committee after he referred the matter to the committee for investigation.

The opinion piece prompted the DA’s chief whip John Steenhuisen to issue a scathing statement accusing the institute of having an “obsessive preoccupation” with the party’s internal political and ideological conversations. Steenhuisen called for the IRR to either join the DA to get involved in its internal matters or to form its own political party.

The IRR said in a statement on Monday: “The need for such a campaign became painfully clear over the past week when factional warfare within the DA flared up in public. The aim of the campaign is to highlight what should be done to ensure that opposition parties remain a check on a dangerous government implementing destructive policies.”

The institute said it was, in fact, its job to “interfere” in the affairs of business, government, and political parties “all the time to win their support for policies that will ensure South Africa’s success and the prosperity of all its people”.

Pretorius reiterated his views that the DA was without direction and identity. He said the reaction from the party’s senior public representatives to his opinion piece had “made it painfully clear how necessary it is for ordinary South Africans – and think tanks like the IRR – to intervene in the affairs of the DA”.

The DA leaders he referred to included Steenhuisen, DA MPs Phumzile van Damme and Luyolo Mphithi, and Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, who had all come out to reject Pretorius’ piece on social media.

According to Pretorius, the IRR firmly believed that the DA must:

• Expel racist leaders from the party;

• Stamp out corruption in the party;

• Stop race-based policies;

• End its alliance with the Economic Freedom Fighters; and

• Appoint good leaders.

The IRR called for South Africans to support their campaign to ensure that opposition politics in the country were “saved from self-destructing” by SMSing “voice” to 32823.

Here's what some DA leaders had to say on Twitter on the IRR’s #SaveTheOpposition campaign:

This statement by IRR is extremely concerning. Why take a stance to decide who good leaders are for the DA?

According to them, DA should not associate with other Blacks organizations, unless those who can pursue their IRR so-called liberal policies to keep a Blackman down https://t.co/2UbFdreUss — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) October 7, 2019

Please allow DA members to decide without such overt and unnecessary interference. You have done too much damage to our Party already, including your opposition to Mmusi’s leadership once you realized his agenda, an agenda that got some of us to join https://t.co/2UbFdreUss — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) October 7, 2019

The #IRR’s plan to get us out of the DA. Using attack pieces to achieve their goal. Today it might be us tomorrow it will be you. We reject these lies with the contempt they deserve. We are here to stay. https://t.co/SU7k7GyK82 — Luyolo Mphithi (@LuyoloMphithi) October 7, 2019

Utterly bizarre. What is your game, IRR? Is it fundraising (who would really give money to such a silly campaign), or is it just looking for airtime? If you want to help, be a think-tank, write about policy options. Don’t try be an internal lobby group. https://t.co/RS0DdhApEP — Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) October 7, 2019

Just read the latest missile from the IRR. Their next step should be to register with the IEC as a political party. It’s hankering to inflame factionalism in the @Our_DA isn’t the working of independent think thank. That @SundayTimesZA Mampara Of the Week touched a nerve. pic.twitter.com/FoPQPgwgkS — SollyMalatsi (@SollyMalatsi) October 7, 2019

slaan terug campaign. We see you. Stop testing the waters and register your political party already. https://t.co/I2UTiBHAkW — Bongani Baloyi (@BonganiBaloyiEM) October 7, 2019

They are playing factional politics in the DA. We must stand together on this. — Makashule Gana (@Makashule) October 7, 2019