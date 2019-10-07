I now have a better grasp of the extent of corruption, says Mantashe
ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe delivered the keynote address at the O.R. Tambo memorial lecture in Kalkfontein on Sunday.
CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Gwede Mantashe said now that he was in government, he had a better grasp of the extent of corruption.
Delivering the keynote address at the ANC Dullah Omar Region's O.R. Tambo memorial lecture in Kalkfontein on Sunday, Mantashe reminded party members of the ethical and incorruptible character of struggle icon Oliver Tambo.
Mantashe said the party would have to deal with outcomes of the Zondo State Capture Commission of inquiry.
“I know that very little did we know in Luthuli House about the depth of rot but once you are in government, you begin to feel it and you also begin to see. You can't see that from Luthuli House."
Mantashe stressed that the commission would allow the ruling party to better understand how deep the root of corruption is.
“It should not be necessary for the chief justice to talk about the Zondo Commission. It is us who must talk about it and defend it and say it must continue its work, finish it, give us a report and if there are consequences, we must face the consequences," he added.
