Hout Bay Community Day Centre reopens after violent protest shuts operations

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
Go

Hout Bay Community Day Centre reopens after violent protest shuts operations

Officials closed the facility about two weeks ago following violent housing protests in the area.

The Hout Bay Community Day Centre. Picture: Google Earth
The Hout Bay Community Day Centre. Picture: Google Earth
30 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Hout Bay Community Day Centre on Monday opened its doors to offer basic health services.

Officials closed the facility about two weeks ago following violent housing protests in the area.

Community activist Roscoe Jacobs last week told Eyewitness News thatresidents could not understand why the facility had to be closed because the service delivery demonstrations posed no threat or danger to staff or patients.

But the Western Cape Health Department's Natalie Watlington said last month saw the tenth incident of protesting in two years, which had an impact on staff safety.

Watlington said that from Monday, services at the Hout Bay Day Centre would include the collection of chronic medication, screening for TB and HIV, checking of blood pressure and sugar, and basic wound dressings.

"Basic services are also available from the Hangberg Community Hall and Iziko Lobomo Community Hall in Izamo Yethu. A shuttle service to Lady Michaelis Community Day Centre will be in operation for clients who cannot be assisted on site and require further medical care," Watlington said through a statement.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA