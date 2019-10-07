Hout Bay Community Day Centre reopens after violent protest shuts operations

Officials closed the facility about two weeks ago following violent housing protests in the area.

CAPE TOWN - The Hout Bay Community Day Centre on Monday opened its doors to offer basic health services.

Officials closed the facility about two weeks ago following violent housing protests in the area.

Community activist Roscoe Jacobs last week told Eyewitness News thatresidents could not understand why the facility had to be closed because the service delivery demonstrations posed no threat or danger to staff or patients.

But the Western Cape Health Department's Natalie Watlington said last month saw the tenth incident of protesting in two years, which had an impact on staff safety.

Watlington said that from Monday, services at the Hout Bay Day Centre would include the collection of chronic medication, screening for TB and HIV, checking of blood pressure and sugar, and basic wound dressings.

"Basic services are also available from the Hangberg Community Hall and Iziko Lobomo Community Hall in Izamo Yethu. A shuttle service to Lady Michaelis Community Day Centre will be in operation for clients who cannot be assisted on site and require further medical care," Watlington said through a statement.