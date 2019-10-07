Here’s what to expect from Duduzane Zuma’s testimony at Zondo inquiry

Duduzane Zuma’s appearance on Monday morning is crucial because he is the first witness who was implicated by Jonas to take the stand.

JOHANNESBURG - Duduzane Zuma, the son of former President Jacob Zuma, is expected to give his side of the story at the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday morning.

The follows that of former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas, who alleged that the former president’s son drove him to the Guptas’ Saxonwold home, where he was offered the job of finance minister together with a R600 million bribe to do the family’s bidding.

He was the first person to be charged with corruption related to the allegations, even though the charges have since been provisionally withdrawn.

Former African National Congress (ANC) MP Vytjie Mentor also implicated him at the inquiry, claiming he introduced her to Rajesh Gupta on a flight to China.

Zuma’s appearance on Monday morning is crucial because he is the first witness who was implicated by Jonas to take the stand.

He is expected to deny that he witnessed Jonas being offered the job of finance minister by the Guptas.

Zuma previously admitted that he and controversial businessman Fana Hlongwane did meet with Jonas at the Guptas’ home but that was to address rumours the former deputy minister allegedly made about Hlongwane.

He explained that the meeting was initially scheduled to take place at a hotel in Rosebank, but a decision was taken to move it to the Guptas’ home, claiming Jonas never objected to this.

Last year, Zuma presented a letter to the state capture inquiry indicating that he was prepared to testify. The son of former President Zuma had initially stated that he would not give evidence as he was facing criminal charges in a similar matter at the time.

BLF SUPPORT

Zuma is backed by Black First Land First (BLF).

In a statement released by the BLF on Sunday, the party claimed that Zuma was a “victim of a political vendetta by the Cyril Ramaphosa administration which is abusing state institutions, like the Zondo Commission, to settle political scores in service of white monopoly capital.”

“The treatment that Duduzane Zuma has thus far received at the hands of the Ramaphosa administration clearly indicates that the prejudice he suffers is only because he is the son of President Jacob Zuma.”

This wouldn’t be the first time BLF has come to Zuma’s defence. The party’s leader Andile Mngxitama once said Duduzane was being attacked because he was the former president’s son during his court appearance for the culpable homicide charges he was facing, related to a deadly Sandton car crash he was involved in back in 2014.

The BLF called on the state capture inquiry to "correct its ways".

“BLF demands that the Zondo commission corrects its ways and gives Duduzane Zuma a fair hearing tomorrow. We stand with Duduzane Zuma, in the same way, we stand with President Zuma – all the way!”

Additional reporting by Mihlali Ntsabo.