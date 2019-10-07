Galaxy nightclub shooting victim recovering in hospital

Police said they were informed by security that the man was shot in the head.

CAPE TOWN - A man is recovering in hospital after he was shot and wounded in the early hours of Sunday morning at Galaxy nightclub in Athlone.

Police said they were informed by security that the man was shot in the head.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said: “We’ve opened an attempted murder case for further investigation. Anyone with information about this shooting incident is kindly requested to contact Crime stop on 08600 10111 or Athlone police.”