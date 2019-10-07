Former IFP leader Buthelezi to lead reconciliation project with ANC

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa believed if the ANC made certain public concessions - the IFP's public image will be cleansed.

KWAZULU-NATAL - Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president Velenkosini Hlabisa said former party president Mangosuthu Buthelezi was appointed to lead a reconciliation project with the African National Congress (ANC).

Hlabisa said the IFP's history and its role during apartheid has been largely distorted.

Speaking to Eyewitness News on Sunday, Hlabisa said he believed that if the ANC could make certain public concessions, the IFP's public image would be cleansed.

He was on tour at the Khakhama Village in the south of KwaZulu-Natal.

According to Hlabisa, the party's former president had been a great mentor to him and the party had tasked Buthelezi to champion some key causes for the party.

"On the issue of bringing reconciliation between the ANC and the IFP, it's a special issue under his attention and he's very supportive, wherever we need his opinion or support, he's gladly available," he said.

Some party supporters complained they were denied access to service delivery and job opportunities by ANC councillors because of their political affiliation.

Hlabisa vowed to take this up as part of discussions with the ruling party.

During his wide-ranging address, Hlabisa also lambasted the scourge of gender-based violence and said the party would now campaign for all those accused of rape to be denied bail.