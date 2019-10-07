Ficksburg ready to showcase local talent at Cherry Film Festival

The Cherry Film Festival will bring together film students, TV producers, actors and writers with the aim of putting the spotlight on the youth and their creative minds.

JOHANNESBURG – The Free State town of Ficksburg is gearing up to host the second instalment of the Cherry Film Festival.

The festival, set to take place from 25 to 30 November, will come on the backdrop of the annual Cherry Festival that takes place during cherry harvest time in the province.

Project director of the festival Lebo Motaung said it was a platform where small town and rural-based creatives could be presented with an opportunity to join the film industry.

“The Cherry Film Festival seeks to prepare and groom young filmmakers to explore a career in film and dramatic performance arts, subsequently making them aware that the performing arts has a vast array of careers other than being in front of the camera.”

In keeping up with the evolution of technology, the festival will feature workshops that will mostly focus on empowering young people to use smartphones to create world-class content and accommodate online content creators by inviting them to screen and showcase their work.

“When we hosted the festival for the first time, we noticed an eagerness from the local community to experience film screenings. As a result, we figured that there needs to be an ongoing dialogue involving the youth on film and TV and we also got exposed to smaller production houses based in Ficksburg through this film festival,” added the festival’s co-project director Neo Rathebe.

The festival will include workshops, panel discussion and screenings of short films and documentaries.