Ficksburg ready to showcase local talent at Cherry Film Festival
The Cherry Film Festival will bring together film students, TV producers, actors and writers with the aim of putting the spotlight on the youth and their creative minds.
JOHANNESBURG – The Free State town of Ficksburg is gearing up to host the second instalment of the Cherry Film Festival.
The festival, set to take place from 25 to 30 November, will come on the backdrop of the annual Cherry Festival that takes place during cherry harvest time in the province.
It will bring together film students, TV producers, actors and writers with the aim of putting the spotlight on the youth and their creative minds.
Project director of the festival Lebo Motaung said it was a platform where small town and rural-based creatives could be presented with an opportunity to join the film industry.
“The Cherry Film Festival seeks to prepare and groom young filmmakers to explore a career in film and dramatic performance arts, subsequently making them aware that the performing arts has a vast array of careers other than being in front of the camera.”
In keeping up with the evolution of technology, the festival will feature workshops that will mostly focus on empowering young people to use smartphones to create world-class content and accommodate online content creators by inviting them to screen and showcase their work.
“When we hosted the festival for the first time, we noticed an eagerness from the local community to experience film screenings. As a result, we figured that there needs to be an ongoing dialogue involving the youth on film and TV and we also got exposed to smaller production houses based in Ficksburg through this film festival,” added the festival’s co-project director Neo Rathebe.
The festival will include workshops, panel discussion and screenings of short films and documentaries.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Miley Cyrus slams critics for saying she's moving 'too quickly' from Hemsworth
-
Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter split?
-
Trio win medicine Nobel for work on how cells adapt to oxygen
-
Hugh Jackman banned from daughter's class
-
University of Kansas sorry for Snoop Dogg show with stripper poles
-
[WATCH] John Cena breaks it down to Sho Madjozi's hit single
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.