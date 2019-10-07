UPDATE: I wasn't present in meeting with Dukwana, Tony Gupta, says Zuma

Former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana alleged was offered a R2 million monthly bribe by the Guptas on the condition that he sign off on a dodgy contract.

JOHANNESBURG - Duduzane Zuma on Monday has also accused former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana of fabricating lies against him.

Zuma was testifying at the Zondo commission of inquiry in Parktown. During his testimony at the commission in April this year, Dukwana claimed Rajesh 'Tony' Gupta sent R1 million to African National Congress secretary-general Ace Magashule, while he was still the premier of the Free State, and Zuma.

Dukwana was allegedly offered a R2 million monthly bribe by the Guptas on the condition that he signed off on a dodgy contract.

He said the controversial family wanted him to approve a R140 million project that would then be awarded to a Gupta-linked businessman.

Dukwana said he was offered the cash from a bag by one of the Gupta brothers in the presence of Magashule and Zuma at the Guptas' Saxonwold home.

“I am not sure what Mr Dukwana is talking about. That is my comment,” Zuma said in response. Asked what he meant by that statement, he said he did not agree that any meeting took place with all these “wonderful” people that Dukwana was referring to.

After Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked for him to clarify if he was sure that the meeting did not take place or if he was not present during the meeting, he rectified his statement and agreed with Zondo that the meeting could have taken place but not in his presence. However, during Dukwana’s testimony, he claimed that Zuma and Magashule were both present in the same room as him.

Zuma said Dukwana’s testimony was placing him at a crime scene. The former president’s son admitted that he used to frequent the Gupta residence. He also said he had never met Magashule at the residence, as previously claimed by Dukwana. Zuma said he found it interesting that he was placed at the centre of these meetings and did not say anything.

MORE CONTRADICTIONS TO JONAS CLAIMS

Zuma said former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas knew why he was taken to the Gupta compound for a meeting.

The former president’s son previously admitted that he and controversial businessman Fana Hlongwane did meet with Jonas at the Guptas’ home but that was to address rumours the former deputy minister allegedly made about Hlongwane.

However, evidence leader Phillip Mokoena said Zuma did not indicate on his affidavit that he told Jonas what the meeting was about.

He agreed that he did not indicate in his affidavit but he told Jonas that the meeting was to address the rumour and still maintained that former deputy finance minister knew what was on the agenda of the meeting.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked what Jonas' attitude was, he said: “His reaction the whole time was very relaxed… there weren’t any apprehensions of any sort… but there was no hostility to anyone.”

During his testimony last year, Jonas said the meeting was never to discuss any rumours. Instead, he alleged that the former president’s son drove him to the Guptas’ Saxonwold home, where he was offered the job of finance minister together with a R600 million bribe to do the family’s bidding.

