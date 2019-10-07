View all in Latest
Duduzane Zuma: I never took Booysen to meet Guptas under false pretences

The businessman has told the state capture commission that it was, in fact, Booysen’s persistent curiosity about the Gupta family that led them to the Saxonwold home.

Duduzane Zuma at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on 10 October 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Duduzane Zuma at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on 10 October 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane has dismissed allegations that he took former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen to the Gupta residence under false pretences.

The businessman has told the state capture commission that it was, in fact, Booysen’s persistent curiosity about the Gupta family that led them to the Saxonwold home.

He said the visit was meant to give Booysen a sense of who the family is, and it was agreed well in advance that the visit to the Gupta residence would take place.

“In a few discussions prior to this eventful day… I said one day when there was an opportunity, I would take you to meet them, just like I’ve taken a lot of people.”

Booysen was in Gauteng at the time and met with Duduzane Zuma, and then they went to the Gupta residence, Zuma further claimed.

For a live blog on his testimony, click here.

WATCH: Duduzane Zuma at the state capture commission of inquiry part 2

