Dudu Myeni misses court appearance, says she can’t afford to travel

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has brought an application to the High Court in Pretoria.

FILE: Dudu Myeni. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Dudu Myeni. Picture: GCIS.
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The application to have former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni declared a delinquent director has been rolled over until Tuesday because she failed to arrive at court.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) brought the application to the High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

Myeni told Outa’s legal team that she could not afford to travel to Pretoria to attend the case and this message was relayed to the court.

Judge Ronel Tolmay rolled the matter over and will proceed on Tuesday whether Myeni is present to defend herself or not.

The former national carrier chair has been linked to several questionable multi-million rand deals, and the financial difficulties being experienced by the airline.

Myeni was also implicated at the state capture commission of inquiry. The inquiry aims to uncover the extent to which tools and organs of the state have been used inappropriately.

In June this year, former SAA finance boss Phumeza Nhantsi testified that she feared for her safety.

She said her fears were linked to Myeni’s orders and accused Myeni of asking staff to “do illegal things”.

The inquiry also heard how the SAA board, while being chaired by Myeni, carried out irregular decisions. This was among the submissions by the national carrier’s former treasurer Cynthia Stimpel.

Stimpel said ordinarily, and as is practice, the SAA business units would identify needs, drive the assessment process and submit recommendations to the board.

But she said a new trend was emerging with that board.

Stimpel said her numerous concerns and objections were simply ignored.

