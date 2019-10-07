Despite crushing win, Franco Smith wants Cheetahs to be more ruthless

Cheetahs thrashed Irish side Ulster 63-26 in PRO14 action on Saturday in Bloemfontein.

CAPE TOWN - Cheetahs interim coach Franco Smith said that they need to be hard on themselves to be more ruthless.

The Cheetahs thrashed Irish side Ulster 63-26 in PRO14 action on Saturday in Bloemfontein.

The Bloemfontein based side ran in a total of nine tries on the night to secure the bonus point and they now sit on top of their conference after two rounds.

"I'm not happy with the tries we made. In the end, to be honest, we have let ourselves down a bit in that regard but I want to start with the negative and get that out of the way. I feel like we had a seven out of ten defensive perfomance - but there were soft moments and I'm not happy with that," said Smith.

"We must be clinical if we want to be an unstoppable team that we can be - we have to be hard on ourselves first in that regard. On the flip side, there were some really good stuff and it was good for me to see guys playing with the same confidence of our first round."

The Cheetahs will host Munster this weekend.