Delport names Springbok Women’s Sevens squad for African qualifiers

CAPE TOWN - Springbok Women's Sevens coach Paul Delport named an experienced squad to travel to Tunisia for this weekend's Rugby Africa Women's Sevens qualifier.

The tournament will be played in Monastir on 12 and 13 October, when the Imbokodo will try and book a qualification spot to the World Rugby Women's Sevens Qualifying tournament to be played next year.

The captain Zintle Mpupha is one of six players that represented South Africa at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco last year, while there are also three new faces in the squad for the tournament in North Africa.

Mpupha, Buhle Sonomzi, Zinhle Ndawonde, Zenay Jordaan, Nadine Roos and Eloise Webb all travelled to the USA last year and that experience will stand them in good stead when they face Uganda, Zimbabwe and Zambia in Pool B of the tournament.

Mpupha, along with Jordaan, Rights Mkhari, Mathrin Simmers and Webb, are all fully contracted Imbokodo players and were instrumental earlier this year in helping the Springbok Women 15-a-side team qualify for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021 to be played in New Zealand.

Catha Jacobs was also part of Delport's group that won the Centrale Sevens and Nancy Sevens in France earlier this year, while Liske Lategan and Meghan Philips, who will play for the Imbokodo for the first time, represented Tuks in recent months in various tournaments.

"I am happy with the squad, we are without Christelene Steinhobel, who is still recovering from an operation, and Alyssa Conley has a foot injury, which is not worth risking for this trip, but there are some very good and experienced players in the team. It is going to be a tough tournament no doubt and we realise what is at stake," said Delport.

The Springbok Women’s Sevens squad:

Rights Mkhari Catha Jacobs Buhle Sonomzi Zinhle Ndawonde Sizophila Solontsi Zintle Mpupha (captain) Mathrin Simmers Zenay Jordaan Nadine Roos Eloise Webb Liske Lategan Meghan Phillips

The pools for the tournament are:

A: Kenya, Senegal, Botswana, Ghana

B: Uganda, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Zambia

C: Tunisia, Madagascar, Morocco, Mauritius