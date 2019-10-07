DA's CT leader Twigg survives no-confidence motion
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance's (DA) Cape Town leader has survived a motion of no-confidence within his own party.
The motion was brought at a DA council meeting over the weekend.
The party's regional council also confirmed its full support of Grant Twigg, who had been asked to vacate the position by two senior councillors.
Twigg, though, has turned the tables on his opponents.
His supporters defeated a motion against him and he remains the DA's Cape Town leader until the next elective conference.
"It has been resolved that the metro councillors conveyed their full confidence and I will continue in my position."
Twigg had been accused of not differentiating between party and state, as well as abusing his official position as a mayco member, in order to be re-elected.
Councillor Rose Rau submitted the motion, which was supported by Transport Mayco Member Felicity Purchase.
