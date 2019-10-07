Court to rule on Minister Lamola’s application against Janusz Walus parole
Walus is currently serving a life sentence for killing former South African Communist Party leader Chris Hani outside his Boksburg home in 1993.
JOHANNESBURG - The Justice Minister Ronald Lamola’s review application to have convicted killer Janusz Walus denied parole is set to be heard in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday.
Walus is currently serving a life sentence for killing former South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Chris Hani outside his Boksburg home in 1993.
Minister Lamola’s predecessor Michael Masutha announced earlier this year that he would not be granting the Polish national parole, as there was conflicting information which made it difficult to determine whether or not he should be released.
Meanwhile, the SACP’s general secretary Blade Nzimande said they had no issue with Walus being released provided he outs his accomplices.
Nzimande spoke in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape on Sunday, where the party launched Red October Month.
“Even the family has said they would allow for parole if he tells the truth. There were many other people who were involved. Tell us the truth.”
Three months ago, outside the state capture commission of inquiry venue in Parktown, former President Jacob Zuma insinuated that some members of the African National Congress (ANC) were behind an attempt to assassinate Hani. Zuma said when he was head of the ANC's intelligence wing during the struggle, he came across information that suggested some betrayed Hani by leaking information to “the enemy”.
He said: “I’m asking a question: who gave information about comrade Chris Hani’s house that had to be destroyed? It was saved by the general who advised that there were kids inside.”
The former president said when the time was right, he would reveal the names of those who were implicated in the conspiracy.
