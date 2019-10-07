Court reserves judgment in Janusz Walus parole review matter
Lawyers representing the convicted murderer have asked the High Court in Pretoria to set aside then Justice Minister Michael Masutha's decision to deny Walus parole.
JOHANNESBURG - Judgement in the Justice Ministry's review application to have convicted killer Janusz Walus denied parole has been reserved.
Walus is currently serving a life sentence for killing SACP leader Chris Hani outside his Boksburg home in 1993.
Masutha announced earlier this year that he would not be granting the Polish national parole, as there was conflicting information which made it difficult to determine whether or not he should be released.
The ministry's Chrispin Phiri: "There were two conflicting psychologists' reports that were presented to the minister. One had argued in a certain manner and one had argued that it doesn't seem as though the individual concerned really understands the impact of the actions or is particularly capable of being remorseful about his matter."
