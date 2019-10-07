Court grants interdict halting Numsa’s planned Air Chefs strike

The union had threated to go on strike over the withdrawal of anniversary bonuses by management.

JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Court on Monday granted an interim interdict against the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa’s (Numsa) planned Air Chefs strike.

The industrial action, that was going to affect several airlines including South African Airways, SA Express, Mango and Swiss Airlines, was put on hold.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: "The court said we must return on 27 November to argue why this interim order should not be made permanent. We are studying the judgment with the hope that when we return to court we will able to reverse this decision."