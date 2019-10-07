Calls for more stringent safety measures at CT beaches following deadly attack

Cebo Mbatha, who was a student at the University of Cape Town, was stabbed to death during a robbery at Clifton 3rd Beach in September. His friend was hurt in the attack.

CAPE TOWN - A deadly attack on a beachgoer in Cape Town has prompted calls for more stringent safety and security measures.

Two days later on Camp's Bay beach, a person was stabbed in another robbery, while another was assaulted with a brick - all within hours of each other.

With the festive season and Summer almost here, Capetonians will be flocking to the city's beaches to cool down. Apart from having fun, security is top of mind.

Mayoral committee member for Safety and Security for the City of Cape Town JP Smith said alcohol played a big role in crime and drownings.

He said a substantial amount of alcohol was confiscated at beaches this past weekend and emphasised that more needed to be done.

"We have deployed additional resources at the beaches, but we must balance that against the Cape Flats and other areas in the city where our high crime areas are," Smith said.

A further 160 law enforcement officers are currently in training and some will be stationed at beaches within the next four weeks.

"If the level of activity at the beaches now is an indication of what we can expect in peak season, then we will need all hands on deck," Smith added.