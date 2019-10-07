Bok Women tipped for 'bright future' despite series defeat to Scotland
Springbok Women's captain Babalwa Latsha praised the young team’s ability despite suffering a 38-15 defeat in their series decider against Scotland at the City Park Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday.
Latsha believed the future for women's rugby heading into 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand was bright and said that the selectors would have a selection headache for the tournament.
Latsha believed that the incoming tours from Spain and Scotland were a learning curve and the matches were good preparation for the World Cup.
"Their future is so bright going to 2021, you have to wear shades when you look at it. Like I said, we've laid a solid foundation. Our system has given us tremendous results in a sense that more and more young girls are coming through," said Latsha.
"We have players who played in Youth Training Centres (YTCs), in junior systems who are also coming through up until under-20 and now they are here in the national team. We have a solid foundation to build from and that is the fantastic part. We've got young ladies who are eager and want to showcase their talent and want to be given a shot in the Springbok Women's team."
