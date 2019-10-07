After nearly 6 months, KZN flood victims to be relocated
The municipality’s chairperson for Human Settlements and Infrastructure, Thanduxolo Sabelo, said 2,000 families would be supplied with building material within the next three weeks.
DURBAN - After nearly six months of living in temporary shelters, communities who were displaced by floods in eThekwini will be relocated to informal settlements and given material to build homes.
Sabelo launched a support programme in Reservoir Hills in Durban, where 31 people from 17 families were moved.
WATCH: This is where @eThekwiniM plans to build temporary shelters for people who lost their homes during the floods in April. City’s hair for Human Settlements Thanduxolo Sabelo shows the sites to one of the beneficiaries. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/byjB7Lbjq9— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 7, 2019
In April, torrential rains swept through parts of Kwazulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape displacing thousands of people and causing damage estimated at over R1 billion.
Nearly six months later, the eThekwini Municipality - which was one of the worst affected areas - said it was still working on a long-term solution for victims.
Sabelo said he wanted a long-term solution and the city was working with the provincial department to make this happen.
“It’s already late, our people have been living in informal settlements for years. I’m tired of hearing about plans on paper, I want them to show me action plans,” Sabelo said.
Zilindelo Nzimande, who lost her home, was relieved.
“We hope that these shelters will only be for the short term and the municipality will eventually build houses for us just like it has promised,” she said.
