AfriForum lays criminal complaint against Tshwane over alleged land sale scam

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum on Monday laid a criminal complaint against the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality and three businesses allegedly involved in a multi-million rand land sale scam.

The companies implicated in the alleged graft led to taxpayers paying massively inflated prices for plots in and around the capital.

A senior municipal official implicated in the sales could not provide valuations to support the various questionable deals.

AfriForum’s Monique Taute said: “AfriForum laid the charges because corruption is a cancer spreading through the country and taxpayers are the victims of these suspicious transactions. R176 million was wasted due to these corrupt activities. It is unacceptable that no steps have been taken against the sellers or the senior officials involved.”

The companies implicated in the graft included Proco Management, Linked Thoughts Consulting, and Faragamo Trading.

In one instance, Proco Management bought 20 smallholdings from the original owners for R117 million and on the same day sold it to the Tshwane Municipality for R211 million.