2 train carriages torched near Simon's Town

Two train carriages have been torched at Glencairn station.

Picture: @DoTransport/Twitter
25 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Two train carriages have been torched at Glencairn station.

Plumes of black smoke have been billowing from the tracks along the seaside.

Firefighters, police and technicians are on the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

The incident immediately impacts all inbound/outbound Simon’s Town trains which have been forced to terminate at Fish Hoek station until further notice.

