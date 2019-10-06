Troubled Maimane not quite out of the woods as DA leader

Days after he was cleared of wrongdoing in the Steinhoff car donation matter, Tony Leon has submitted report into the party leadership and its poor performance at the polls.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it’s national leader Mmusi Maimane's future is in the hands of the party's leadership.

Former DA leader Tony Leon submitted a report to the party, which looks at its challenge's following the DA’s poor performance in the may general elections.

The move comes days after Helen Zille announced she's running for the party's federal council chairperson.

Now it looks like Maimane will be fighting for his political survival on two fronts.

His former, Zille, has made a comeback to the party and will be contesting for the powerful position of federal chairperson.

While Leon has submitted a report to the DA detailing why the official opposition lost support at the ballots.

Maimane was recently cleared by the party following an internal investigation that his car was paid for by controversial Steinhoff former chief executive officer Markus Jooste.

Party spokesperson Solly Malatsi said, “The report will be presented to federal council in two weeks’ time, and federal council will elaborate on the contents of the report and announce the way forward.”

IS ZILLE THE ANSWER TO THE DA'S PROBLEMS?

At least one political analyst believes Helen Zille’s return to a top position in the DA will do more harm than good to the party.

Zille is in the running for the powerful position of federal council chairperson against Mike Waters, Thomas Walters and Athol Trollip.

The position was left vacant after James Selfe stepped down after holding it for almost two decades.

Ralph Mathekga said this move spells more trouble for the party.

“The DA is really in trouble to the point where Zille believes she still has a contribution to make. I don’t understand what would she give further, given her latest controversial posture – most of the time one would say right winging and undoing her history as a political activist.”

The political analyst said if Zille were to win, it would throw the party into chaos because the former leader is a polarising figure.