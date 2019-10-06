SuperSport United crowned #MTN8 champs
A Bradley Grobler strike, his second of the competition, was enough for Matsatsantsa to secure a second title in three years.
JOHANNESBURG – SuperSport United have been crowned MTN8 champions after a 1-0 win over Highlands Park at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night.
At a particularly full Soweto, the men from Pretoria started the game on the back foot as five minutes in a strike from Mothobi Mvala forced Ronwen Williams into action.
The Lions of the North continued their dominance in the first half continued as Peter Shalulile attempted an overhead kick that went wide.
As they failed to capitalize on their chances, up stepped up Grobler who headed in from a wonderful Teboho Mokoena cross.
Both teams came out fired up in the first half, with Highlands first to show their intentions as Spiwe Msimango?s attempt at goal hit the post as they failed to equalize.
At the other end, Grobler missed a wonderful chance to make it 2-0 as he missed from the near post.
In the 70th minute, Mvala tested Williams again but his effort was easily saved.
There were then two long range efforts from, first, Evans Rusike for SuperSport and then Tendia Ndoro for Highlands, but they both failed to hit the target.
The last ten minutes went off without much chances as SuperSport saw out the game to win it 1-0.
ANOTHER ONE 🏆💙⚽pic.twitter.com/27QvBV8CEx— SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) October 5, 2019
SuperSport win the R8 million cheque while Grobler, and man-of-the-match, Thamsanqa Gabuza, walk away with R25,000 each.
A Huge S/O to Ganda Ganda for scoring the #MTN8Final man of the match!! #Wafawafa#ForTheBadge!!! 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/OwxFAO2jl3— SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) October 5, 2019
