Saul launches ‘Statue of corruption’ mental health facility in Kimberly
The Northern Cape's Mental Health Hospital is at the centre of a probe to determine how construction costs increased from R290 million to more than R1 billion, 13 years since construction started.
CAPE TOWN – A Hawks investigation into why and how costs related to the construction of the Northern Cape Mental Health Hospital ballooned continues.
The facility has finally opened its doors 13 years after construction began.
At the hospital's launch in Kimberley earlier this week, Premier Zamani Saul referred to it as the 'statue of corruption'.
The Northern Cape's Mental Health Hospital is at the centre of a probe to determine how construction costs increased from R290 million rand to more than R1 billion.
At the facility’s opening ceremony, the premier remarked the road to completing the hospital was “full of pitfalls characterized by huge wastage of state resources”.
At last, on Monday (30 Sep)we will be opening the new R1.3 Billion Mental Health Hospital in Kimberley. This will give the much needed dignity to the most vulnerable in society, the mental health patients. We are still on track... pic.twitter.com/kwlnEQuZ3K— Dr. Zamani Saul (@zsaul1) September 26, 2019
The new Mental Health Hospital has a capacity of 287 beds, that will be rolled out in phases over the next three years.
Services that will be provided at the facility include child, adolescent and forensic psychiatric services.
Department officials say the Mental Health Review Board has been appointed to ensure the legal requirements for the running of the facility are complied with in line with the country’s Mental Health Care Act.
Popular in Local
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 5 October 2019
-
Lesufi ‘devastated’ after equipment worth R3m stolen from Soweto school
-
‘No more coldrink’, Mbalula tells traffic officers
-
Sadtu: Those having sexual relations with learners don’t deserve to be teachers
-
Revenge porn now criminalised and carries hefty fine or jail time
-
Groote Schuur hospital unveils R35m radiotherapy machine to reduce waiting time
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.