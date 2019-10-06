Saul launches ‘Statue of corruption’ mental health facility in Kimberly

The Northern Cape's Mental Health Hospital is at the centre of a probe to determine how construction costs increased from R290 million to more than R1 billion, 13 years since construction started.

CAPE TOWN – A Hawks investigation into why and how costs related to the construction of the Northern Cape Mental Health Hospital ballooned continues.

The facility has finally opened its doors 13 years after construction began.



At the hospital's launch in Kimberley earlier this week, Premier Zamani Saul referred to it as the 'statue of corruption'.

The Northern Cape's Mental Health Hospital is at the centre of a probe to determine how construction costs increased from R290 million rand to more than R1 billion.

At the facility’s opening ceremony, the premier remarked the road to completing the hospital was “full of pitfalls characterized by huge wastage of state resources”.

At last, on Monday (30 Sep)we will be opening the new R1.3 Billion Mental Health Hospital in Kimberley. This will give the much needed dignity to the most vulnerable in society, the mental health patients. We are still on track... pic.twitter.com/kwlnEQuZ3K — Dr. Zamani Saul (@zsaul1) September 26, 2019

The new Mental Health Hospital has a capacity of 287 beds, that will be rolled out in phases over the next three years.

Services that will be provided at the facility include child, adolescent and forensic psychiatric services.

Department officials say the Mental Health Review Board has been appointed to ensure the legal requirements for the running of the facility are complied with in line with the country’s Mental Health Care Act.