Sadtu: Those having sexual relations with learners don’t deserve to be teachers

As the world marked international teachers’ day, Sadtu has condemned violence and sexual relations between learners and teachers.

JOHANNESBURG –The South African Teachers Democratic Union (Sadtu) says limited resources, low pay and inadequate infrastructure are some of the challenges the country's teachers are facing.

As the world commemorated international Teachers’ Day on Saturday, Sadtu says these are some of the reasons the education system does not have sufficient skilled teachers.

Sadtu says it also condemns the increase number of reports of violence against teachers from learners.

The union's spokesperson Nomusa Cembi said, “There are increasing reports of teachers who are having sexual relations with learners and tarnishing the image of the profession. We totally condemn such conduct, and those who engage in such conduct don’t deserve to be called teachers.”

RAMAPHOSA WARNS TEACHERS AGAINST HAVING SEXUAL RELATIONS WITH LEARNERS

While addressing the national congress of Sadtu in September, President Cyril Ramaphosa urged teachers to stop initiating romantic and sexual relationships with pupils.

The South African schooling system is facing a massive challenge of teenage pregnancy, with experts saying adults, including teachers, are to blame for the problem.

Ramaphosa said Sadtu, which is the majority union in the education sector, should work with other stakeholders to put a stop to this.

“This abhorrent behaviour must be decisively addressed, and it must be stopped. As educators, your job is that of a parent to the children who come to the school, you’re not supposed to be lovers of those children.”

In South Africa the age of sexual consent is 16 years and sexual activity below that is considered as statutory rape.

Additional reporting by Theto Mahlakoana