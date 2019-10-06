Police issue stern warning after 2 killed in Alex mob attack

SAA confirms probe of being supplied with dodgy aircraft parts under way
Local
The victims were attacked on Saturday night after being accused of being behind robberies in the township.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police have strongly condemned acts of mob violence after two people were burnt to death in an attack in Alexandra on Saturday.
The victims were attacked on Saturday night after being accused of being behind robberies in the township.
The police's Lungelo Dlamini says two murder cases have since been opened and no arrests have yet been made.
“The bodies have not yet been identified at this stage, but we are warning members of the public not involve themselves in mob violence because it amounts to serious and violent crimes.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.