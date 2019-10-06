Police issue stern warning after 2 killed in Alex mob attack

The victims were attacked on Saturday night after being accused of being behind robberies in the township.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police have strongly condemned acts of mob violence after two people were burnt to death in an attack in Alexandra on Saturday.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini says two murder cases have since been opened and no arrests have yet been made.

“The bodies have not yet been identified at this stage, but we are warning members of the public not involve themselves in mob violence because it amounts to serious and violent crimes.”