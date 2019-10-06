‘Pack a skhaftin’ says Numsa ahead of planned inflight catering strike

The union says the strike will affect O.R Tambo International Airport, the Cape Town International and King Shaka International in Durban airports.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union for Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says it will be in court on Monday in a bid to prevent Airchefs from interdicting their strike.

The union says it's members are angry because the anniversary bonus was withdrawn by management.

Flights that could be affected include South African Airways, SA express, SA Airlink, Mango and Air Mauritius.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi Majola said, “We advise that if you intend to fly on certain flights tomorrow, please pack a skhaftin because there will be no food or catering on the flight.”

Hlubi Majola says they condemn the company’s attempts to stop the strike.

“Since serving the company with a notice to strike, Airchefs has applied for an urgent interdict to block the strike. We condemn the backward management with all the contempt they deserve.”