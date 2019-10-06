Nzimande to govt: You were elected to serve the people, not the other way around
Nzimande was speaking at the party’s 2019-2020 Red October campaign in Mthatha, the Eastern Cape under the slogan ‘Every communist, a community activist’.
JOHANNESBURG – South African Communist Party (SACP) secretary general Blade Nzimande on Sunday reminded those elected to leadership positions in the country to serve the people and not the other way around.
The campaign seeks to commemorate the October uprising that originated in the 1900s, in Russia, under the working class Bolshevik Party led by Vladimir Lenin.
As the keynote speaker, Nzimande said the reason there was tension within leadership structures is that those who have been appointed to these positions tend to think they are superior than those they are meant to serve.
He said the main cause of the campaign - this year going forward - is to remind fellow communists to go back to their communities to change people’s lives for the better.
“We are saying this comrades, because the fact of the matter is, despite the progress that has been made since 1994, we are still faced with a situation that many of our communities are in distress.”
'GO BACK TO THE AREAS YOU WERE CAMPAIGNING FOR THE ANC'
Nzimande urged all SACP members who were campaigning for the African National Congress (ANC) during election season to go back to those same areas and deal with the socio-economic problems those communities are faced with.
“…So that our people don’t say we only miss them when we want their votes. We need to tell them that we have returned to address the problems they are faced with and we are here to solve them.”
He said many of the socio-economic issues in South Africa affect millions of people. He's appealed to the ANC, the Congress of South African Trade Unions and other trade unions to join the SACP in “deepening” its work among communities.
WATCH: SACP 2019-2020 Red October Campaign launch
