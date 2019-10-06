Nzimande: Janusz Wallus must reveal who else was involved in murder of Hani
Walus is currently serving a life sentence in Pretoria for killing the SACP leader outside his Boksburg home in 1993.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande on Sunday said they had no issue with convicted killer Janusz Walus being granted parole provided he revealed who else was involved in the plot to murder Chris Hani.
He was delivering the keynote address at the launch of the party's Red October campaign in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.
Walus is currently serving a life sentence in Pretoria for killing the SACP leader outside his Boksburg home in 1993.
The High Court will on Monday hear an application by Walus' lawyers for him to be released on parole.
Nzimande said many other people were involved in Hani's killing: “Those who will be in the North Pretoria Gauteng High Court, we will go there with Dimpho in solidarity. Janusz Walus, we don’t mind if you get the truth, provided you tell us the truth.”
Three months ago, Former President Jacob Zuma insinuated that some members of the African National Congress (ANC) were behind an attempt to assassinate Hani, outside the state capture commission of inquiry venue in Parktown. Zuma said when he was head of the ANC intelligence wing during the struggle, he came across information that suggests some betrayed Hani by leaking information to the enemy.
He asked: “I’m asking a question; who gave information about comrade Chris Hani’s house that had to be destroyed? It was saved by the general who advised that there were kids inside.”
The former president said when the time was right, he would reveal the names of those who were implicated in the conspiracy.
Additional reporting by Bonga Dlulane.
Timeline
-
Nzimande to govt: You were elected to serve the people, not the other way around
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: We can’t airbrush Zuma’s failures from history
-
Academic group: Students using NSFAS funds to support families, not buy books
-
Nzimande cautions Solidarity against calling their institution 'a university'
Popular in Local
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 5 October 2019
-
‘No more coldrink’, Mbalula tells traffic officers
-
Duduzane Zuma expected to testify at State Capture inquiry on Monday
-
‘Pack a skhaftin’ says Numsa ahead of planned inflight catering strike
-
Man arrested at upmarket Zimbali home in R4 million drug bust
-
Lesufi ‘devastated’ after equipment worth R3m stolen from Soweto school
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.