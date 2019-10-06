Nzimande: Janusz Wallus must reveal who else was involved in murder of Hani

Walus is currently serving a life sentence in Pretoria for killing the SACP leader outside his Boksburg home in 1993.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande on Sunday said they had no issue with convicted killer Janusz Walus being granted parole provided he revealed who else was involved in the plot to murder Chris Hani.

He was delivering the keynote address at the launch of the party's Red October campaign in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.

The High Court will on Monday hear an application by Walus' lawyers for him to be released on parole.

Nzimande said many other people were involved in Hani's killing: “Those who will be in the North Pretoria Gauteng High Court, we will go there with Dimpho in solidarity. Janusz Walus, we don’t mind if you get the truth, provided you tell us the truth.”

Three months ago, Former President Jacob Zuma insinuated that some members of the African National Congress (ANC) were behind an attempt to assassinate Hani, outside the state capture commission of inquiry venue in Parktown. Zuma said when he was head of the ANC intelligence wing during the struggle, he came across information that suggests some betrayed Hani by leaking information to the enemy.

He asked: “I’m asking a question; who gave information about comrade Chris Hani’s house that had to be destroyed? It was saved by the general who advised that there were kids inside.”

The former president said when the time was right, he would reveal the names of those who were implicated in the conspiracy.

Additional reporting by Bonga Dlulane.