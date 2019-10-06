Monty Python fans gather to mark 50th anniversary
Monty Python fans, sporting knotted handkerchiefs on their heads, rolled up trousers and Wellington boots, gathered in London on Saturday.
LONDON – Monty Python fans, sporting knotted handkerchiefs on their heads, rolled up trousers and Wellington boots, gathered in London on Saturday for a suitably silly celebration of the 50th anniversary of the comedy troupe.
The costumes matched those of the Gumbys who were characters in the “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” series that first aired on BBC television on 05 October 1969.
"It's been 50 years since Monty Python's Flying Circus premiered on the BBC" https://t.co/EmTxTl1znh— Cameron Yarde Jnr (@CameronYardeJnr) October 6, 2019
The Gumbys were noted for their ape-like posture, habit of speaking loudly and slowly, and the catchphrase “my brain hurts”.
Dozens of Gumbys strutted outside the Roundhouse music venue before events to celebrate the work of Terry Gilliam, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, Michael Palin and the late Graham Chapman.
Organisers were hoping to set a Guinness World Record for the Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Gumbys.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
University of Kansas sorry for Snoop Dogg show with stripper poles
-
[WATCH] John Cena breaks it down to Sho Madjozi's hit single
-
Richard Gere and Sylvester Stallone's fight over Princess Diana
-
Revenge porn now criminalised and carries hefty fine or jail time
-
Why MultiChoice is cutting History, Crime Investigation and Lifetime channels
-
Hugh Jackman banned from daughter's class
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.