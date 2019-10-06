View all in Latest
Monty Python fans gather to mark 50th anniversary

Monty Python fans, sporting knotted handkerchiefs on their heads, rolled up trousers and Wellington boots, gathered in London on Saturday.

FILE: A 2009 image of some members of the original cast members. From left are: John Cleese, Terry Jones, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle and Michael Palin. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

LONDON – Monty Python fans, sporting knotted handkerchiefs on their heads, rolled up trousers and Wellington boots, gathered in London on Saturday for a suitably silly celebration of the 50th anniversary of the comedy troupe.

The costumes matched those of the Gumbys who were characters in the “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” series that first aired on BBC television on 05 October 1969.

The Gumbys were noted for their ape-like posture, habit of speaking loudly and slowly, and the catchphrase “my brain hurts”.

Dozens of Gumbys strutted outside the Roundhouse music venue before events to celebrate the work of Terry Gilliam, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, Michael Palin and the late Graham Chapman.

Organisers were hoping to set a Guinness World Record for the Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Gumbys.

