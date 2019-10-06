Man arrested at upmarket Zimbali home in R4 million drug bust

The Hawks received a tip-off about drugs from overseas that were allegedly being kept and distributed out from an upmarket townhouse in Zimbali.

JOHANNESBURG – The police have arrested a 37-year-old man after heroin worth an estimated R4 million was seized in his house in Ballito in Durban.

The Hawks received a tip-off about drugs from overseas that were allegedly being kept and distributed out from an upmarket townhouse in Zimbali.

Authorities seized 16 kilograms of heroin powder, cash, other machinery totalling to R4 million.

#sapsKZN A 37yr-old man is due to appear in the Umhlali Magistrate Court tomorrow following his arrest by the #Hawks Narcotics Enforcement Bureau after heroin worth an estimated R4m was seized at his Ballito residence outside Durban #DrugsOffTheStreets MLhttps://t.co/9OGqxpydOL pic.twitter.com/zUvIn5MuQM — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) October 6, 2019

The suspect is due to appear in the Umhlali magistrates' court on Monday.