Lesufi calls on police to hunt and arrest Soweto school thieves
It’s understood equipment worth R3 million was stolen from Esithebeni Primary School when criminals broke into the school on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police are investigating the theft of over R3 million worth of school equipment stolen from Esithebeni Primary School in Soweto on Friday.
Its understood criminals broke into the school and stole computers and learning tablets.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school and says the act can’t go on unpunished.
“The community must tell us. It can’t be business as usual.”
We are going to Zola this afternoon together with the police. The community must tell us who stole our equipments. We must teach them a lesson they will never forget @EducationGP @SAPoliceService— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) October 5, 2019
Lesufi has urged police to find the criminals.
“We are emotionally devastated. This is just draining us. We are not going to allow criminals to [take] the future from our children. We just have to hunt them and get them.”
