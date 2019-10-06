View all in Latest
India beat South Africa by 203 runs in first Test

The Proteas' supporters are mostly disappointed after India beat South Africa by 203 runs in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma (R) raises his bat after scoring a century (100 runs) during the fourth day's play of the first Test match between India and South Africa at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on 5 October 2019. Picture: AFP
Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma (R) raises his bat after scoring a century (100 runs) during the fourth day's play of the first Test match between India and South Africa at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on 5 October 2019. Picture: AFP
Eyewitness News AFP AFP 3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have reacted with disappointment, but there has been mixed reaction to the Proteas loss to India in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Some have gone as far as accusing Cricket South Africa of 'messing up the team'.

While others believe the team, led by Faf du Plessis, put up a good fight against a formidable Indian side.

India beat South Africa by 203 runs in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The tourists were dismissed for 191 in the second session on the fifth and final day while chasing a daunting target of 395.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami claimed a five-wicket haul while Ravindra Jadeja took four wickets with his left-arm spin.

