India beat South Africa by 203 runs in first Test

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have reacted with disappointment, but there has been mixed reaction to the Proteas loss to India in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Some have gone as far as accusing Cricket South Africa of 'messing up the team'.

Proteas are a very week team. CSA has messed up our team. We have lost so many players to Kolpak contracts. Select players on merit and cut the politics out. We are going to be the next Zim. — Zaheer Dangor (@zaheerdangor786) October 6, 2019

India deserved that win. Proteas have some thinking to do. They must combine skill, combinations (good selections) and determination (mental resolve) if they are to bounce back... — Alviro Petersen (@AlviroPetersen) October 6, 2019

While others believe the team, led by Faf du Plessis, put up a good fight against a formidable Indian side.

The #Proteas showed some fight during this 1st Test, but I still believe @BCCI always had a few more gears up their sleeve & could easily have won by a bigger margin. This series was always going to be an uphill battle and will only get steeper from hereon.. #SAvIND #sscricket — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) October 6, 2019

My love for the Proteas truly exceeds my love for all else that exists on this earth. 💕💕

We knew this tour to India was gonna be a damn tough one, really proud of the fight shown 💪❤️ — Sabeeha Majid ♥🇿🇦 (@SabeehaMajid) October 6, 2019

India beat South Africa by 203 runs in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The tourists were dismissed for 191 in the second session on the fifth and final day while chasing a daunting target of 395.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami claimed a five-wicket haul while Ravindra Jadeja took four wickets with his left-arm spin.