Four killed in US bar shooting: police

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
Go

Four killed in US bar shooting: police

KSHB television quoted a police spokesman as saying one or more suspects entered the KC Tequila bar at that location and began shooting.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
one hour ago

WASHINGTON - Four people were killed and five others wounded early Sunday in a shooting at a Kansas City bar, police and local Kansas media reported.

"9 shot, four dead at 10th and Central Ave," the Kansas City police department said on its Twitter account.

KSHB television quoted a police spokesman as saying one or more suspects entered the KC Tequila bar at that location and began shooting.

Shells from a handgun were reported to have been found at the scene.

Police spokesman Thomas Tomasic told KSHB no one was in custody, and police did not know if there was more than one shooter.

He said the five wounded were taken to area hospitals and were believed to be in stable condition

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA