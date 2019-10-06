Duduzane Zuma expected to testify at State Capture inquiry on Monday

According to the statement by the commission spokesperson, Zuma’s testimony will begin at 10am on 7 October 2019.

JOHANNESBURG – Duduzane Zuma is expected to testify at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Monday.

According to the Sunday statement by the commission spokesperson, Zuma’s testimony will begin at 10am on 7 October 2019.

The former president’s son has been fingered by former finance deputy minister Mcebisi Jonas and former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Vytjie Mentor as having facilitated underhanded deals between the state and the controversial Gupta family.

The former deputy finance minister wrote an affidavit which stated that he was called to a meeting with Zuma, Ajay Gupta and Hlongwane where Gupta allegedly offered him R600 million and the position of finance minister if he agreed to work with them.

The three filed affidavits on which they accuse Jonas of lying.

In a letter his penned to the inquiry in September last year, Zuma confirmed he was ready to testify in response to Jonas’s claim.

Meanwhile, during her testimony in August 2018, Mentor told the commission that Zuma had introduced her to two members of the Gupta family, along with another individual whom she had initially named as Fana Hlongwane.

Mentor later admitted that it was not Hlongwane she had been introduced to at that meeting, but remained adamant that Zuma was there.

“When I saw the image on the internet of Fana Hlongwane, I realised that this is not the person Duduzane introduced me to, because the person that Duduzane introduced me to was way taller than the images of Fana Hlongwane”, said Mentor at the time

The former MP claimed that she was offered the job of Public Enterprises Minister by the Guptas before Barbara Hogan was removed from the position by former President Jacob Zuma.

WILL THE NPA REINSTATE CHARGES OVER ZUMA’S ALLEGED INVOLVEMENT IN FAILED FREE STATE DAIRY FARM?

Earlier this year, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) dropped charges against Zuma's son when he appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday.

Zuma was out on R100,000 bail for the charges linked to the controversial Estina dairy farm project in the Free State.

He had pleaded not guilty.

In a letter to Zuma's lawyer, the NPA said that it would announce the withdrawal of charges on 24 January due to the fact that former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas's evidence at the state capture inquiry has not been finalised.

At the time, the prosecuting authority says that it is in the interests of justice not to proceed with the criminal charges.

Last week the former head of department in the Free State agriculture department continued his testimony into the failed Estina Diary project, where millions were allegedly siphoned through a Gupta-linked company.

Peter Thabethe was implicated in approving payments that did not comply with procurement procedures, but he denied this.

The commission's Advocate Leah Gcabashe detailed the payments that Estina received over that period.

"R280 million, R202,652... so essentially R280 million is what they were paid."

Additional reporting by Gia Nicolaides and Nthakaona Ngatane