BLF says it demands fair hearing for Duduzane Zuma at Zondo commission
According to a Sunday statement by the commission spokesperson, Zuma’s testimony will begin at 10 am on 7 October 2019.
JOHANNESBURG – The Black First Land First (BLF) has come out to show it’s support for Duduzane Zuma ahead of his testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday.
The former president’s son has been fingered by former finance deputy minister Mcebisi Jonas and former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Vytjie Mentor as having facilitated underhanded deals between the state and the controversial Gupta family.
The former deputy finance minister wrote an affidavit which stated that he was called to a meeting with Zuma, Ajay Gupta and Hlongwane where Gupta allegedly offered him R600 million and the position of finance minister if he agreed to work with them.
The three filed affidavits on which they accuse Jonas of lying.
In a statement published by the BLF on Sunday, the party claimed that Zuma was a “victim of a political vendetta by the Cyril Ramaphosa administration which is abusing state institutions like the Zondo commission to settle political scores in service of white monopoly capital.”
“The treatment that Duduzane Zuma has thus far received at the hands of the Ramaphosa administration clearly indicates that the prejudice he suffers is only because he is the son of President Jacob Zuma,” the statement further read.
This wouldn’t be the first time BLF has come to Zuma’s defence. The party’s leader Andile Mngxitama once said that Duduzane is being attacked because he was former President Jacob Zuma’s son during his court appearance for the culpable homicide charges he was facing, related to a deadly Sandton car crash he was involved in back in 2014.
The BLF said it was of the view that none of the issues that Duduzane is expected to testify on at the Zondo commission will be addressed through a just evaluation of the evidence as it believed that the quasi-judicial processes of the commission were driven by white monopoly capital interest.
“BLF demands that the Zondo commission corrects its ways and gives Duduzane Zuma a fair hearing tomorrow. We stand with Duduzane Zuma, in the same way, we stand with President Zuma – all the way!”
Additional reporting by Masechaba Sefularo
