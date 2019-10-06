2 WC fishermen drown near Rooi Els
The sons of one of the missing men initiated a search but only the missing men's fishing gear and personal items were found on rocks where they had been fishing.
CAPE TOWN – Two men have drowned after being swept off by a wave while fishing near Rooi Els on Saturday afternoon.
The sons of one of the missing men initiated a search but only the missing men's fishing gear and personal items were found on rocks where they had been fishing.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) was called to the scene to assist.
The institute's Craig Lambinon said, “Both men were recovered from the water and relay CPR was performed on both men. They were taken through to the NSRI Gordons Bay sea rescue base on board the sea rescue craft, but all efforts to resuscitate them were exhausted and they were declared deceased.”
Sadly, 2 fisherman have been declared deceased. Our condolences are conveyed to the family.https://t.co/AexFHAfIeZ— NSRI (@NSRI) October 6, 2019
Meanwhile, in another coastal province, an Eastern Cape police officer who had been reported missing has been found unharmed.
It was previously reported that warrant officer Mzwabantu Mhlana, stationed at Mlungisi police station disappeared on Wednesday this week after leaving home in his red Chevrolet utility bakkie.
The police's namhla mdleleni says he was found in Queenstown, however it's unclear where exactly what the circumstances surrounding his disappearance are.
The officer's vehicle was also recovered.
The investigation continues.
Popular in Local
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 5 October 2019
-
‘No more coldrink’, Mbalula tells traffic officers
-
Lesufi ‘devastated’ after equipment worth R3m stolen from Soweto school
-
Saul launches ‘Statue of corruption’ mental health facility in Kimberly
-
Lesufi calls on police to hunt and arrest Soweto school thieves
-
Sadtu: Those having sexual relations with learners don’t deserve to be teachers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.