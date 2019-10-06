2 WC fishermen drown near Rooi Els

The sons of one of the missing men initiated a search but only the missing men's fishing gear and personal items were found on rocks where they had been fishing.

CAPE TOWN – Two men have drowned after being swept off by a wave while fishing near Rooi Els on Saturday afternoon.

The sons of one of the missing men initiated a search but only the missing men's fishing gear and personal items were found on rocks where they had been fishing.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) was called to the scene to assist.

The institute's Craig Lambinon said, “Both men were recovered from the water and relay CPR was performed on both men. They were taken through to the NSRI Gordons Bay sea rescue base on board the sea rescue craft, but all efforts to resuscitate them were exhausted and they were declared deceased.”

Sadly, 2 fisherman have been declared deceased. Our condolences are conveyed to the family.https://t.co/AexFHAfIeZ — NSRI (@NSRI) October 6, 2019

Meanwhile, in another coastal province, an Eastern Cape police officer who had been reported missing has been found unharmed.

It was previously reported that warrant officer Mzwabantu Mhlana, stationed at Mlungisi police station disappeared on Wednesday this week after leaving home in his red Chevrolet utility bakkie.

The police's namhla mdleleni says he was found in Queenstown, however it's unclear where exactly what the circumstances surrounding his disappearance are.

The officer's vehicle was also recovered.

The investigation continues.