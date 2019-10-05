Zille’s return could spell more trouble for the DA, says Mathekga

Helen Zille is in the running for the powerful position of federal council chairperson against Mike Waters, Thomas Walters and Athol Trollip.

JOHANNESBURG – With Helen Zille looking to return to a top position in the Democratic Alliance (DA) political analyst Ralph Mathekga believes her return will do more harm than good to the party.

Zille is in the running for the powerful position of federal council chairperson against Mike Waters, Thomas Walters and Athol Trollip.

The position was left vacant after James Selfe stepped down after holding it for almost two decades.

Zille's surprise announcement comes at a time when the da is mired in controversy involving its leader Mmusi Maimane.

Maimane has been recently cleared of wrongdoing after it emerged he has been driving a car sponsored by former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste. He was also cleared of unduly benefitting from a house he is currently renting.

Despite this, Zille says the party is in disarray and is seeking the position of federal chair.

Mathekga said this move spells more trouble for the party.

“The DA is really in trouble to the point where Zille believes she still has a contribution to make. I don’t understand what would she give further, given her latest controversial posture – most of the time one would say right winging and undoing her history as a political activist.”

The political analyst said if Zille were to win, it would throw the party into chaos because the former leader is a polarising figure.