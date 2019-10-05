#RWC19: X-ray clears Springbok star Kolbe of ankle injury
Kolbe was withdrawn late on as a precaution in Friday's 49-3 Pool B win over Italy in Shizuoka after twisting his left ankle.
KOBE – South Africa wing Cheslin Kolbe has avoided a major ankle injury at the World Cup after undergoing an X-ray, according to a team statement issued Saturday.
Kolbe was withdrawn late on as a precaution in Friday's 49-3 Pool B win over Italy in Shizuoka after twisting his left ankle.
But a South Africa statement said he was "X-rayed following the match –- which proved to be clear –- and was walking normally on Saturday".
Rassie Erasmus, South Africa's head coach, added: "We have the usual bumps and bruises following a match but otherwise we're in a good space."
South Africa are on the verge of quarter-final qualification after an opening pool loss to reigning world champions New Zealand and may well make changes in any event for their final group match against minnows Canada in Kobe on Tuesday.
"Cheslin's ankle is a little stiff but he could probably play on Tuesday at a push," said Erasmus. "We're in the fortunate space of having a full squad to pick from."
Kolbe scored two tries against Italy, taking his tally to seven in 12 Tests since making his debut just over a year ago.
Erasmus is due to name his team to play Canada on Sunday.
Popular in Sport
-
SAHRC backs Langebaan community accusing Etzebeth of racist attack
-
There is nothing wrong, says Mapimpi about post game celebration
-
Complainants in Eben Etzebeth racism matter want R1m in compensation
-
Novak Djokovic powers through to Japan Open final
-
Highlands Park look to upset the odds against SuperSport United in #MTN8Final
-
India sets Proteas with 395 runs to win as Sharma scores back-to-back tons
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.