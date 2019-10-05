There is nothing wrong, says Mapimpi about post game celebration

JOHANNESBURG – Makazole Mapimpi has dismissed suggestions of division within the Springbok squad following the circulation of video where he was left out of a group celebration.

Mapimpi was in the Springbok team that beat Italy 49-3 at the Rugby World Cup as they moved a step closer to securing a quarterfinal berth.

However, local fans have reacted to a video on social media of him attempting to approach a group hug with involving the likes of Frans Steyn but then turning back.

And what was this?

Why they treat Makazole Mapimpi like that wow this Springboks team there's a lot we need to know pic.twitter.com/DDaZ9fvm0E — IG: ayandamhlambiso (@AyandaMhlambiso) October 5, 2019

The winger spoke out after the game, explaining that “in the team there is a bomb squad and those are players who come from the bench and drafted into the playing side” he said in a video posted on Twitter.

“They have their own calls and own spirit that they refer to themselves as, the bomb squad,” he added.

“As you saw yesterday, after a game, we normally shake hands with our opponents and all the players but at that time the bomb squad was gathered together and were busy with their own call.

I was just walking and greeting people and I saw that the bomb squad was busy with their call and I realised I am not involved in it and I went back, as you see in the video. Otherwise there is nothing wrong, we are one”.