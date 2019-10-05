There is nothing wrong, says Mapimpi about post game celebration
JOHANNESBURG – Makazole Mapimpi has dismissed suggestions of division within the Springbok squad following the circulation of video where he was left out of a group celebration.
Mapimpi was in the Springbok team that beat Italy 49-3 at the Rugby World Cup as they moved a step closer to securing a quarterfinal berth.
However, local fans have reacted to a video on social media of him attempting to approach a group hug with involving the likes of Frans Steyn but then turning back.
And what was this?— IG: ayandamhlambiso (@AyandaMhlambiso) October 5, 2019
Why they treat Makazole Mapimpi like that wow this Springboks team there's a lot we need to know pic.twitter.com/DDaZ9fvm0E
The winger spoke out after the game, explaining that “in the team there is a bomb squad and those are players who come from the bench and drafted into the playing side” he said in a video posted on Twitter.
“They have their own calls and own spirit that they refer to themselves as, the bomb squad,” he added.
“As you saw yesterday, after a game, we normally shake hands with our opponents and all the players but at that time the bomb squad was gathered together and were busy with their own call.
I was just walking and greeting people and I saw that the bomb squad was busy with their call and I realised I am not involved in it and I went back, as you see in the video. Otherwise there is nothing wrong, we are one”.
Makazole Mapimpi about yesterday. They are called the bomb squad and they have their own thing going on. #Springboks #Mapimpi pic.twitter.com/6afbkV7PtM— Chunky Amateur Afro (@owasendle) October 5, 2019
