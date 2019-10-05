Highlands Park look to upset the odds against SuperSport United in #MTN8Final

This is the first cup final for the lions of the North and coach Owen da Gama hopes that they can cap off a great campaign with a trophy.

JOHANNESBURG –The first cup of the season is up for grabs on Saturday as the final of the MTN8 takes place between SuperSport United and Highlands Park at Orlando Stadium.

This is the first cup final for the lions of the North and coach Owen da Gama hopes that they can cap off a great campaign with a trophy.

“It’s a coach’s dream to win a final and to win it is even better,” he said. It’s another feather in my cap but I still believe this is for the players. They must get more credit than we do. They go onto that field and they sweat their blood out”.

Da Gama has also added that the experience of Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Tendia Ndoro has helped prepare his inexperienced side for this game.

“When we do our analysis, when we do our planning, they are an integral part of this,” he said. “They add so much value and also it rubs off onto the younger players or less experienced players. They motivate them and put them on a level they have never been before”.

SuperSport United coach Kaitaino Tembo meanwhile will be looking for his first trophy as coach. He has spoken about what achieving that goal would mean for him.

“I’ve gone through heavy development from under17, under 19, the reserve team, assistant coach and I also think it gives motivation for the coaches, who are working at development level, because it is not easy to get opportunities”.

Sponsors MTN have announced that for every goal scored during the final, the scorer will receive R25,000.

That is also the same amount the man of the match will receive at the end of the game.